Nicole Brown cruises to win in Ypsilanti Mayoral primary race

Ypsilanti will soon have a new mayor. Incumbent Lois Allen-Richardson has been unseated. She lost the Democratic primary to Nicole Brown. Brown took nearly 65% of the vote in a three-way race that also included former 3rd Ward city councilman, Anthony Morgan.

When Lois Allen-Richardson was appointed mayor of Ypsilanti in 2020, she was the first Black woman to hold that post. Now, Nicole Brown is on the verge of becoming the first Black woman to be elected mayor of the city.

Brown says she was shocked and humbled by the primary results but feels it is her connection to voters that made the difference.

“I approached this really authentically and, you know, honest about the things that I felt like I know and the things that I don’t know and that I’m open to really meeting people where they’re at and having a conversation.”<br/><br/>

Brown will face nonpartisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King in the general election on November 8th.

