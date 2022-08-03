Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.

In the 14th state Senate district, the current chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners won the Democratic primary. Sue Shink received percent of yesterday’s vote in beating Val Cochran Toops of Michigan Center and Kelsey Heck Wood of Jackson. The new 14th district covers northern Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter and the townships in the western portion of the county. It further stretches west to cover much of Jackson County. In November, Shink will face Republican Tim Golding of Jackson, who was unopposed in the GOP primary on Tuesday.

Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor currently represents the 18th District and he is considered the incumbent in the newly-drawn 15th Michigan senate district. It includes the southern half of Ann Arbor and southern and eastern portions of Washtenaw County, including Ypsilanti, Saline and Pittsfield and Superior Townships. It also extends south to Tecumseh in Lenawee County and includes Milan, which straddles the border between Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Irwin was unopposed Tuesday and will be challenged in November by Ypsilanti Republican Scott Price. Price beat out Wyckham Seelig of Ann Arbor to advance to the general election.

