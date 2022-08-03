© 2022 WEMU
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Primary Election Results 2022: Township Races in Washtenaw County

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:34 AM EDT
Primary Election Graphic.jpg

In Dexter Township, Republican Tara Guenther was unopposed in her bid to win a partial term as Township trustee. She advances to the November ballot and there is no Democratic opposition.

There were a pair of uncontested races in Northfield Township. Incumbent Treasurer, Jaqueline Otto, was unopposed in the Republican primary. There is also a partial term for Township Trustee to be decided. Republican incumbent Rachel Smith was unopposed as was Democrat Adam Onley. All advance to the November ballot.

The primary for Pittsfield Township Park Commissioner featured a very close race in the Democratic primary. Unofficial vote totals show Incumbent Brett Dingman beating challenger Sean Zera by 12 votes. If the totals hold, Dingman moves on to the general election ballot.

Salem Township Treasurer, Bruce Reeve ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Barring independent or third-party candidates, he’ll be unopposed in November.

A three-way primary race among Democrats for a partial term on the Scio Township Board of Trustees saw incumbent Patrick McLaughlin lose to Jillian Abby Vakilian finished third. Republican Gary Greiner was unopposed and will run-off against Abby in November.

In Sylvan Township there were a pair of uncontested primary races for Township Supervisor. Incumbent Democrat Kathleen Kennedy and Republican Scott Cooper advance to the November ballot. Democrat Amanda Nimke was unopposed for a partial term as Sylvan Township clerk.

