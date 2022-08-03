Primary Election Results 2022: Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Races

The nine districts have been shifted to match the new census data. These changes will be in place until 2032 when the 2030 census data can be used to determine any needed changes.

Of the nine Washtenaw County Commission districts, there were contest primary races in only three. Those being the 2nd, 5th and 6th.

Commission chair Sue Shink decided against running for re-election in the 2nd district in order to seek a State Senate seat. In Tuesday’s democratic primary, Ypsilanti’s Crystal Lyte easily defeated Ann Arbor’s Stephen Lange Ranzini for the right to advance to the general election. Lyte will face Republic David Trent of Northville in November. Trent was unopposed Tuesday.

In the 5th District, Incumbent Justin Hodge took on two challengers in the Democratic primary and beat them both. Hodge defeated 54th district State Representative Ronnie Peterson and newcomer Latitia Sharp. Hodge will face Ypsilanti Republican Brett Birk and non-party affiliated write-in candidate, David R. Major Senior, of Willis, in the general election.

The 6th district Democratic primary did not work out in favor of the incumbent. Ricky Jefferson was soundly defeated by 3rd Ward Ypsilanti City Councilwoman, Annie Somerville. Somerville will run against Republican Todd VonSchulze in November. VonSchulze was unopposed yesterday.

The rest of the county commission primaries were uncontested:

Democratic Incumbent Jason Maciejewski of Dexter and Republican Jeff Robbins of Ann Arbor will face off in November in the commission’s 1st district.

In the 3rd, Incumbent Shannon Beeman of Manchester is challenged by Republican Robert Guyski of Grass Lake in the general election.

4th District Incumbent Democrat Caroline Sanders of Ypsilanti runs against Republican Robert Zimmerman of Ann Arbor in November.

7th District Incumbent Democrat Andy LaBarre faces a GOP challenge from Republican Leslie Shannon in November. Both hail from Ann Arbor.

In the 8th district. Democrat Jason Morgan did not seek reelection to the chair and instead is running for the newly created 23rd District state house seat. Democrat Yousef Rabhi of Ann Arbor was unopposed in the democratic primary Tuesday. Rabhi is being term-limited out of his 53rd District seat in the State House of Representatives. He will run off against Republican Leslie Shannon of Ann Arbor in November.

And, 9th District Incumbent Democrat, Katie Scott of Ann Arbor, will face Republican Stuart Berry of Ann Arbor in November.

