To keep his seat on Ypsilanti City Council, Brian Jones-Chance will need to run as write-in candidate

Brian Jones Chance wants to keep his First Ward seat on the Ypsilanti City Council. But he will have to do it as a write-in candidate.



Jones Chance was appointed to his council seat in 2020 when Lois Allen Richardson became mayor.

Ahead of the August primary ballot, the person gathering signatures for him had a family emergency and couldn’t finish the job. So now, Jones Chance needs a write-in campaign.

As a real estate broker, Jones Chance says his professional skillset, along with helping bring more housing to the city over the last two years, is important.

He says violent crime is his top issue. Other items on his agenda include economic justice and affordable housing.

“I just don’t think that this is a time to really shake that up, and this is also not the time for someone who is inexperienced. This is a time where experience can shine, and we’ve got a consequential election.”

Jones Chance will be running against Me’Chelle King. She is a social worker who ran unopposed in the August Democratic primary.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org