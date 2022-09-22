© 2022 WEMU
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

To keep his seat on Ypsilanti City Council, Brian Jones-Chance will need to run as write-in candidate

Published September 22, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT
Brian Jones Chance summerfest.jpeg
Nick Hagan
/
Concentrate Media
Brian Jones Chance (front right) poses for a photo at Summerfest with some members of the Association of Businesses of Color, an organization that he co-founded.

Brian Jones Chance wants to keep his First Ward seat on the Ypsilanti City Council. But he will have to do it as a write-in candidate.
 
Jones Chance was appointed to his council seat in 2020 when Lois Allen Richardson became mayor.

Ahead of the August primary ballot, the person gathering signatures for him had a family emergency and couldn’t finish the job. So now, Jones Chance needs a write-in campaign.

As a real estate broker, Jones Chance says his professional skillset, along with helping bring more housing to the city over the last two years, is important.

He says violent crime is his top issue. Other items on his agenda include economic justice and affordable housing.

“I just don’t think that this is a time to really shake that up, and this is also not the time for someone who is inexperienced. This is a time where experience can shine, and we’ve got a consequential election.”

Jones Chance will be running against Me’Chelle King. She is a social worker who ran unopposed in the August Democratic primary.

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 brian jones-chanceCity of YpsilantiYpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilMe’Chelle KingLois Richardsonnovember ballot2022 electionsCrimeaffordable housingEconomic Health
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
