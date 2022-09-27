Ann Arbor voters can register and cast votes at "one stop shop" satellite offices at U-M

Absentee ballots have played a major role in the last two elections and that is expected to continue in November.

In Washtenaw County, the Ann Arbor City Clerk is setting up two satellite offices at the University of Michigan Museum of Art and the Duderstadt Center on North Campus.

The office at the Museum of Art will open on Tuesday, September 27, while the Duderstadt Center location will open on October 12.

These satellites are intended to be a “one stop shop” for voters.

Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says students and members of the general public can do everything at the satellite offices that they can do at the clerk’s office.

“Register to vote, change your address, get an absentee ballot. They can vote the ballot there in person and drop it off in our drop box, or they can take it with them.”

As of the August primary, there are more than 315,000 registered voters in Washtenaw County. 58% of votes cast in that election were by absentee ballot, compared to 75% in the 2020 presidential election.

There are no satellite offices planned for the City of Ypsilanti and Eastern Michigan University.

