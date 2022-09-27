© 2022 WEMU
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Ann Arbor voters can register and cast votes at "one stop shop" satellite offices at U-M

Published September 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
um-museum-of-art-2020.jpg
Dennis Sparks
/
creativecommons.org
University of Michigan Museum of Art

Absentee ballots have played a major role in the last two elections and that is expected to continue in November.

In Washtenaw County, the Ann Arbor City Clerk is setting up two satellite offices at the University of Michigan Museum of Art and the Duderstadt Center on North Campus.

The office at the Museum of Art will open on Tuesday, September 27, while the Duderstadt Center location will open on October 12.

These satellites are intended to be a “one stop shop” for voters.

Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says students and members of the general public can do everything at the satellite offices that they can do at the clerk’s office.

“Register to vote, change your address, get an absentee ballot. They can vote the ballot there in person and drop it off in our drop box, or they can take it with them.”

As of the August primary, there are more than 315,000 registered voters in Washtenaw County. 58% of votes cast in that election were by absentee ballot, compared to 75% in the 2020 presidential election.

There are no satellite offices planned for the City of Ypsilanti and Eastern Michigan University.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
