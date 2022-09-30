Absentee ballots now being sent out across Washtenaw County

Absentee ballots are now officially available at city and township clerk's offices across Washtenaw County.

Washtenaw County election officials expect by the time we get to November 8th’s Election Day, there will be 50-60% of votes cast by absentee ballot in the county.

Washtenaw County’s head of elections, Ed Golembiewski, says voters can now request those ballots in person at the clerk’s offices or request them at michigan.gov/vote.

“If you already have requested your absentee ballot, it will be in the mail quite soon. Allow another week from now, basically, to receive it."

So far, he says some 60,000 of the county’s 317,000 registered voters have already been issued absentee ballots. Those were voters on the permanent absentee list.

He expects tens of thousands more to be requested by the deadline. That would be the day before Election Day.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

