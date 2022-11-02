University of Michigan physicist enters race for Ann Arbor mayor

Ann Arbor residents have a third person they can vote for in the upcoming mayoral race, but his name isn’t appearing on the ballot.

Dylan Manna has filed the paperwork to run as an independent write-in candidate. Manna is a researcher and physics scholar at the University of Michigan, who recently moved back to the city.

He says he is running to try to encourage more discussion within the community about Ann Arbor’s future.

“To get people to think about the details of finance and how the city is moving towards the future in a time when people are caught up, very reasonably, on things like the end of the pandemic and getting their lives back together.”

Manna is running against the city’s current mayor, Democrat Christopher Taylor, and independent candidate Eric Lipson.

