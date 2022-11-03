$180-Million bond proposal before Saline Area Schools voters on November 8th

A $180 million bond proposal will appear on the ballot next week in the Saline Area School district.

If voters approve the proposal, the additional funding would help pay for a variety of projects, including new playground equipment, essential building repairs, and expanded learning facilities.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Stephen Laatsch, says they worked hard to ensure the proposal was fiscally responsible.

“The taxable value is higher right now in Saline, and also, we’re retiring debt from the school district at a pace that this comes together and still allows us to go for a new bond proposal and reduce taxes at the same time.”

Laatsch says they also made sure to pair it down to just the essentials from an initial list of projects that would have cost an estimated $300 million.

