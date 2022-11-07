Early voting options remain on day before Election Day, but time is running out

Election Day is tomorrow, but there is still time to turn in your absentee ballot, register to vote, and make arrangements to get to the polls.

The polls will open tomorrow at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

The clock is ticking, but it’s not too late to vote early. You have until 4 p.m. today to request an absentee ballot.

If you have an absentee ballot you want to turn in, Washtenaw County elections director Ed Golembiewski says there’s only one option at this point.

“It is definitely time to return it, and you must do so in person at this point. Please do not mail it. Return it to the address on the return envelope or to an authorized drop box in your city or township.”

Even if you don’t have an absentee ballot, you have until 4 p.m. today to go to your local clerk’s office to get one. You have the option to fill it out and hand it back to the clerk, but as long as it’s turned in by 8 p.m. on Election Day, it will be counted.

You can find polling locations, drop box locations, and other voting information here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

