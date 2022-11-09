2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Races

Incumbent Jason Maciejewski (mah-chee-EH-skee) took the first district race. The Dexter Democrat received over 66-percent voter support in defeating a Republican challenge from Jeff Robbins of Ann Arbor.

In the 2nd District, Democrat Crystal Light of Ann Arbor Won with over 57-percent of the vote. She defeated Northville Republican David Trent. Lyte will replace current 2nd district commissioner, and board chair, Sue Shink, Shink won the race for the 14 District State Senate sea. who is in an undecided race herself for the 14th district State Senate seat.

Incumbent Shannon Beeman will serve another term representing the 3rd district after defeating Grass Lake Republican Robert Guysky. The Manchester Democrats margin of victory was just over six -percentage points.

The 4th District race went to incumbent Democrat Caroline Sanders of Ypsilanti. Sanders took over 74-percent of the vote in fending off a challenge from Ann Arbor Republican, Robert Zimmerman.

It was a three-way race in the commissions 5th district. Voters chose Incumbent Democrat Justin Hodge of Ypsilanti to serve another term> Hodge received 71-percent voter support in defeating Republican Brett Birk of Ypsilanti and Independent David Major Sr. of Willis.

Annie Somerville has won the 6th district seat in the general election after beating sitting commissioner Ricky Jefferson in the August primary election. Over 83-percent of voters selected the Ypsilanti democrat over Republican Todd VonSchulze.

Democrat Andy LaBarre took nearly 86-percent of the vote to win another term in the commissions’ 7th district. Ann Arbor resident and Republican Jonathon Smart only garnered 14-percent of the district vote. by about 60-percentage points.

Yousef Rabhi will represent the 8th district on the commission for the next two years. The Ann Arbor democrat scored 91-percent of the vote in defeating Republican Leslie Shannon. Right now, Rabhi, serves as 53rd district State Representative but is being term-limited out. He will return to the county board, having served between the years of 2010 and 2016.

And, 9th district incumbent Katie Scott won reelection with almost 89-percent support. She defeated Republican Stuart Berry.

