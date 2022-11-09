© 2022 WEMU
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Voters approve bond issue that will expand Saline school district's programs and facilities

Published November 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
compass_transparent.png
Saline Area Schools
/
salineschools.org
Saline Area Schools logo

A new $180 million bond proposal for the Saline Area School District has passed with 55% of the vote.

The bond will provide funding for a variety of projects, including new playground equipment, essential building repairs, and expanded learning facilities.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Steven Laatsch, says that includes new spaces for Saline’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, or STEAM, programs.

“And that’s to provide our students with greater access, especially programs like our first robotics and science Olympiad teams, where they have proper spaces to build and create.”

Laatsch says they’re eager to get to work and have already started working on the planning phase.

Election Cycle 2022 salineSaline Area SchoolsDr. Steven Laatschbond proposalSTEAMeducation2022 electionsnovember ballot
