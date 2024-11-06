Issues of the Environment: Gretchen Driskell to become next Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner

Transcription

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and welcome to a post-Election Day Issues of the Environment. I'm David Fair, and voters in Washtenaw County have determined who is going to replace Evan Pratt as Water Resources Commissioner. Pratt decided to retire after four terms in that position. Voters have selected Democrat Gretchen Driskell. She defeated Republican Lisa Gubaci-Root, garnering significant support in the race. Driskell is the former mayor of Saline, a former state representative and a current member of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees, a position she chose not to seek reelection to in order to run for this office. Gretchen, congratulations on your win! And thank you for joining us today!

Gretchen Driskell: Thank you, David! It's great to be on with you!

David Fair: Why was the water resources commissioner the right step for you at this juncture in your political life?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, it's always been a great honor to serve in this capacity, to serve at a countywide level. And an environmental capacity is really exciting for me. I've been interested in that area for a long time. When I moved to Michigan many years ago, early on, I got involved with and environmental commission that we started up in the City of Saline when I lived in Saline. So, I think this role has great potential impact. And I know Evan's done a great job as did Janice before that.

David Fair: So, as you are about to step into the role, how exactly do you define the role of Water Resources Commissioner?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, I know that a lot of people have no idea what that means.

David Fair: It used to be called drain commissioner, you know?

Gretchen Driskell: Correct. Correct. So, there's like two layers there when explaining to people because a lot of people have heard of drain commissioners, but a lot of people haven't. And then on top of that, we call it here the Water Resources Commissioner, because it's a little broader expansion. And then state legislation originally the mandate about monitoring the drain or maintaining the drain. So, just to explain to people, I think fundamentally is being able to minimize flooding. And I'm working to manage the main surface water movement, protect homes and quality of life, and then we add an extra layer with the water resources by collaborating with watershed councils. And we're doing work to protect and preserve our freshwater.

David Fair: When you made the announcement that you would seek this position, you did so with the endorsement of Evan Pratt, the Water Resources Commissioner. What kind of transition do you expect to make into the role? And how much support can you depend on from your predecessor?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, I'm counting on it. It's a big role. And as I'm sure people are aware, I'm not a technical person. I have a lot of background in policy. I did a lot of work as mayor on the infrastructure issues. And on the state level, I tried to get septic legislation going. And I currently live on one of the lakes as part of the Huron River Watershed. So, it's a really important value, but, fundamentally, it's brand new area to me. But I have had the opportunity to meet with some of the senior staff. They're highly competent. It's a great organization. And I've met multiple times with Evan to talk about a transition. The office doesn't change until January, so I have some time to get up to speed. I've also spoken with a local farmer in Dexter Township, and I'm planning on walking his drain field for his farm, hopefully. We've become friends over time. So, I'm just trying to learn by doing. That's kind of who I am. And I'm looking forward to serving the county this time. It's the part of the county, With the greater county of Washtenaw, I spent some time down in Augusta and Ypsi Township trying to learn and listen. But there's a lot to learn. And that's all ongoing. It will be. And I know Evan's very supportive, and we'll be continuing to work together, hopefully even after he leaves office, because he's a huge resource, as is Janice.

David Fair: Our conversation with Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner-Elect Gretchen Driskell continues on 89 one WEMU's Issues of the Environment. You talk about the importance of working with controlling and dealing with the drains and the infrastructure of water. There are any number of vitally important water quality issues. The decades-old Gelman one-four dioxane plume continues to expand. Are you on board with continuing the move forward toward federal Superfund status?

Gretchen Driskell: Yes, I am. That actually was in my state House district. I had represented Scio Township, so I'm familiar with it. I know that's been an ongoing effort to become a EPA Superfund. And I know that everybody is aligned in that direction at this point. So, that should be happening, I hope, pretty soon. I know there's a lot of activism involved with that, too, and they've done a great job keeping that high on the radar.

David Fair: Where does the issue of PFAS fall into the role of a drain commissioner, or water resources commissioner in this case?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, it's pretty complicated.

David Fair: Yeah.

Gretchen Driskell: Because PFAS is being regulated now, thanks to Michigan's efforts. But we don't really have good polluter pay laws at this point at the state level to have accountability and follow-up. And so, that's a problem. I think that, hopefully, the state legislation that's been introduced will pass. I know you interviewed Senator Irwin many times and also Jason Morgan and folks that have the bills out there. So, our job is to try to keep as much pollutants out of the freshwater or surface water as possible. That's part of our job. And so, we just want to be a partner in that effort. And then, I try to have accountability there as much as possible. I know we have some identified sites in Washtenaw County, and we're working to try and get those cleaned up.

David Fair: Well, I very briefly mentioned the word infrastructure, and that is vitally important. How much is water infrastructure a concern for you as you move into your new job?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, we all know infrastructure is aging, and we have, as a country, not been putting as much money in infrastructure in the past, historically. But recently, there has been a lot of investment in infrastructure. And moving forward, I think there will continue to be more investment. And I know the county is dealing with that at the county level with a Resilient Washtenaw study and the ongoing efforts there--so just continuing their maintenance. And we have a couple of issue areas, I think in the county, that are being done to try to have resolution over on the east side of the county or in Ypsi Township. But, infrastructure is something you got to keep up with. And that can be challenging at times and the other priorities of the governing bodies.

David Fair: Well, once again, this is WEMU's Issues on the Environment. We're talking with Gretchen Driskell. She has won election to the role of Water Resources Commissioner in Washtenaw County. As you've prepared for this role, have you had conversations with colleagues about how best to deal with establishing priorities, following through and garnering the kind of both community and governmental support needed to ensure good water quality in Washtenaw County?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, I think that's really a partnership at all levels, including our residents. And I know the current staff at the Water Resource Commission Office work really closely in helping to educate and engage all stakeholders. So, I'm looking forward to doing that. And a lot of that comes down to listening and learning what people know or don't know and working together in a partnership. So, I think I will be reaching out to local electeds to reintroduce myself. I have had opportunities to work at the regional level in my other roles, so I do have some relationships established. But, as we all know, water doesn't stay in one place. It's a regional issue that affects many layers of government and our residents. And so, we all need to work together.

David Fair: In January, the U.S. will have a different president. And he's not necessarily viewed as necessarily environmentally friendly. You've served as mayor and as a state representative. And I'm just curious. What kind of impacts can a president and Congress have on being able to carry out a localized vision of quality of life and quality environment?

Gretchen Driskell: Well, I think funding of our infrastructure is a big one. There was very significant funding of our infrastructure with President Biden. So, I think that could potentially be a challenge. I'm very hopeful that, here in Michigan and especially in Washtenaw County, we really recognize the value of our fresh water.

David Fair: And that is Gretchen Driskell. She'd been elected to the office of Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner. This is your community NPR Station 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

