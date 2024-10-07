Washtenaw United: EMU's Swoop's Food Pantry working to help students facing food insecurity

ABOUT COLTON RAY:

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. And today, we're going to talk about food insecurity--in specific the growing food insecurity among college students at Eastern Michigan University. I'm David Fair, and I'd like to welcome you to Washtenaw United. This is our weekly conversation focused on equity and opportunity in our community. The Swoop's Food Pantry at EMU has made it its mission to provide both food and non-food item assistance and other resources to provide a better opportunity for academic success. We are joined today by Colton Ray, who is a masters of social work student at Eastern Michigan and a graduate assistant at Swoop's Food Pantry. Colton, thanks for being here! I appreciate it!

Colton Ray: Yeah! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: Is it fair to say that more people are in need and walking through the doors at the food pantry these days?

Colton Ray: Yes. Yes, I would say so. When we look at this academic year compared to last academic year, it's roughly the same. Although, prior to the 2023-2024 academic year, there's definitely been a large increase of the number of visits and the amount of groceries being distributed.

David Fair: And is it just simply the cost of food or are there other factors at play, do you think? [

Colton Ray: I think the cost of food definitely is a large factor. I also see not just food, but the cost of living generally increasing for students. I think Michigan had the third highest rate of rent increases in the 2023 calendar year. So, I think that that has an impact, too. And I also think, too, that more students also know about the pantry. During COVID, the height of COVID, I think there are less students on campus and less students who found out about different resources and the work that we've done in the campus community has done to decrease the stigma around experiencing being food insecure.

David Fair: I'm glad you brought up stigma. When people walk through the door, do you get an opportunity to actually engage and have a kind of personal conversation with them?

Colton Ray: Oftentimes. Oftentimes, we do.

David Fair: What do they tell you are the primary reasons they need to visit? Is it that cost of food and the total cost of living?

Colton Ray: So, in the first conversation, we don't ask them directly.

David Fair: Okay.

Colton Ray: And we do, however, have an intake form where students have to complete. It's a about a five-minute completion time, and it's a Google form that we have folks fill out. And so, we do ask questions around students, like household income and if they're experiencing housing insecurity. But we don't turn anyone away. Any student is welcome to shop at the pantry.

David Fair: I hate to think that anybody walks through the doors or fills out the form and feels any sense of shame whatsoever. But you mentioned stigma. Do you think that might keep some people away?

Colton Ray: I think so. I think so. There's definitely still a perception that if a student stops at the pantry, that they may be taking items away from someone who needs it in their eyes more than them. Although, we also recognize, too, that college is expensive for everyone. And so, if the pantry can also be a preventative measure to keep people in a more secure situation, so that they don't---

David Fair: Have to leave school.

Colton Ray: Right. Then that's a win.

David Fair: WEMU's Washtenaw United conversation with Colton Ray continues. Colton is a graduate assistant at Swoop's Food Pantry at Eastern Michigan University. It's estimated 1 in 7 EMU students shopped at the pantry in the 2023-2024 academic year. National statistics indicate food insecurity impacts one in every three college students. Well, not everyone that needs to use the pantry actually visits. Do you think the real need on campus is probably more in line with the national average?

Colton Ray: I think so. When we look at the number of students who are Pell Grant eligible, it fluctuates year by year. But I would say, generally, Eastern Michigan students, it's usually around 40 to 45% of students who are Pell Grant eligible. And so, I think that 1 in 3 number is probably accurate for EMU. And also, we have to keep in mind, too, that there are students, in particular, international students, who are not eligible for federal aid, such as the Pell Grant. So, yeah, I think the 1 in 3 number is likely accurate for Eastern Michigan students.

David Fair: How has the greater number of people walking through the doors and requesting assistance and needing assistance impacted supply operations and the budget for the pantry?

Colton Ray: It has had an impact, definitely. There are some items that were staple items that the pantry would have regularly available that, after looking at the budget and doing a more in-depth analysis, the pantry team had to cut. So, it has had an impact on supply. That being said, the food drives and the fundraising that we've been doing has helped to supplement. But it has definitely had an impact.

David Fair: How is Swoop's funded? Where does the money come from?

Colton Ray: So, there are overhead costs that are funded by the university and—

David Fair: They provide the space and in-kind services.

Colton Ray: Absolutely. Absolutely. And the actual grocery items that are on the shelves, that is funded through monetary donations, food drives that are like physical food drives that get the items onto the shelves and the federal work study program is a big help as well. That helps the pantry stay staffed throughout the week. There are also students and community members, too, who volunteer. The work study program, though, helps a lot.

David Fair: Once again, we're talking food insecurity with Colton Ray on 89 one WEMU's Washtenaw United. Colton is a graduate assistant at Swoop's Food Pantry of Eastern Michigan University. How does the function and operation of the pantry also serve social justice and empowerment on campus?

Colton Ray: Yeah. So, as I mentioned, the team is work study students and volunteers. And so, the actual operations of the pantry--the day-to-day operations--are conducted by students themselves. It empowers the team to take ownership and take responsibility of the operations and also breaks down the barrier between shoppers and team members because it's their peers. It's folks who might have a class with or see around on campus.

David Fair: So, I'm curious as to what first led you to begin work at the pantry.

Colton Ray: Yeah. I started as a work study student back in May of 2021. I had just finished my term as student body vice president with EMU Student Government. And I had known about the pantry for a couple of years. I had actually started shopping at the pantry during fall of 2020. And when I saw the job opening, I knew I had work study funding, fortunately. And I was very excited to have the opportunity to start.

David Fair: And how will the experience of working at Swoop's and engaging with other students on campus in this way inform how you go about your career when you complete your master's in social work?

Colton Ray: So, it's been a great experience. I did my undergraduate, BSW-level internship at the pantry. And it's really given me an opportunity to see what it's like to run a nonprofit. You know, of course, there are some functions of the pantry that is not solely performed by their graduate assistants. There's also a faculty advisor for the pantry, Julie Harkema, and there's an advisory board as well. But it's definitely given myself and the other graduate assistant, Melissa, a really, really vital experience on what it looks like to run a nonprofit.

David Fair: Everything that happens at Swoop's can't entirely depend on the people who exist largely on campus. So, what do you say to people in the community at large?

Colton Ray: So, for community members who are interested in supporting the pantry, we frequently will have food drives that are conducted by local businesses and local organizations who recognize the importance of education and recognize the impact that Eastern Michigan has on the Ypsilanti community and vice versa. For community members who are not students who are experiencing food insecurity in the community, we also do partner with Food Gatherers as well. So, we will help refer folks to other food pantries in the community. And I think it is a good selling point or benefit to enrolling at Eastern is that there are services such as Swoop's, along with other programs across campus, that help to address people's basic needs as they go through their college career.

David Fair: Well, thank you for the work you're doing with your team at Swoop's Food Pantry, and thanks for making the visit to WEMU today! I appreciate it!

Colton Ray: Absolutely! Thank you, David!

David Fair: That is Colton Ray. He's a master's of social work student at Eastern Michigan University and a graduate assistant at Swoop's Food Pantry at EMU. For more information on the pantry and food insecurity, pay a visit to our website at wemu.org. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and we bring it to you every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti.

UWSEM STATEMENT:

Food is a human right. However, many college students across the country are facing food insecurity due to a variety of reasons, including financial challenges, lack of transportation, and unavailability of food resources on campus. In fact, a June 2024 report from the U. S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), states that nearly a quarter of all college students experienced food insecurity in 2020.

Students without adequate access to food may skip meals, have poor performance in their courses, face health issues, and even drop out of school. Some university students are ineligible for government assistance for food, namely, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if they don’t meet certain requirements, like working 20 hours a week.

Swoop’s Food Pantry at the University of Michigan works to decrease the stigma associated with experiencing food insecurity, reduce the number of barriers that prevent students from completing their education, and maintain an environment of inclusivity, equity and diversity.

If you are interested in donating, volunteering, or receiving resources at Swoop’s Food Pantry, please call (734) 487-4173, or email swoops_pantry@emich.edu. Also, visit United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Volunteer Center, for food-related volunteer opportunities within our region.

WEMU has partnered with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community where there are gaps in available services. It is a community voice. It is 'Washtenaw United.'

