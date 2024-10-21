Washtenaw United: The ongoing struggle to combat domestic violence in Washtenaw County

ABOUT CHRISTINE WATSON:

SafeHouse Center / safehousecenter.org SafeHouse Center executive director Christine Watson

Christine Watson is the Executive Director at SafeHouse Center. She has been working with survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault for more than 18 years. She started her human services work in England upon her graduation with a master’s degree in English Literature but since 2004 has lived and worked in Washtenaw County, Michigan. Christine joined SafeHouse Center in 2006 serving first as a Legal Advocate before taking over as the supervisor for the Response Team and Legal Advocacy program.

In 2022, Christine stepped into the role as Executive Director where she continues to be a support to all staff and the survivors served by SafeHouse Center. As the Executive Director, Christine also acts as a liaison with our community and engages on a local and statewide level to promote awareness, education and policy change for the direct benefit of survivors. Christine also serves as a trainer for the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) and is FETI certified. Born and raised in Denmark, Christine is bilingual and is passionate about uplifting and strengthening all voices.

David Fair: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is an issue that permeates all economic levels and zip codes and has lasting negative consequences for the entirety of our community. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Our guest today works to serve as many survivors as possible, with hopes of putting a dent in the need for these kinds of services. But that is most certainly an uphill climb. Christine Watson is executive director of SafeHouse Center in Washtenaw County. And, Christine, welcome back to WEMU!

Christine Watson: And thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: We are coming out of a weekend in which SafeHouse Center held its annual Purple Run in Ann Arbor. Did you have good participation this time around?

Christine Watson: We did! It's been really amazing to watch the event grow over the years. We are so grateful for everybody who showed up and had a great time. We are especially grateful for the sponsors. We are grateful for our partners: the Ann Arbor Police Department, the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, as well as the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. This is an event that allows us to raise awareness. It allows us to showcase that survivors don't stand alone. And every year, we grow, and it's get stronger. And we're so appreciative!

David Fair: Well, the weather sure cooperated. That makes things much more pleasurable. It's also an opportunity for education, and it does serve as that reminder of just how significant this issue is right here in our community and right around the corner in our neighborhoods.

Christine Watson: Domestic violence happens here, and I think we need to name it. We need to talk about it and make sure that people are aware of it. And more importantly, people need to know that we're here, so that we can serve you in the best way that we can. We can figure out what are your needs, we can figure out what are your questions, but also, as we said, make sure that we continue to have this dialog in the community about what can we do to uplift the voices of survivors, as well as talk about why does this continue to happen.

David Fair: Let's talk about how significant it is here at home. I looked up national statistics from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. It says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older in the United States have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Is that about what we're dealing with here in our community?

Christine Watson: Unfortunately, yes, it is. And I think when you look at those statistics, it also really shows you how many people who are walking amongst us who are experiencing this and who may be doing so in silence. So, when you look around in your community, whatever space that is, really look at that and say, "Okay. 1 in 4 women. Who is standing next to me right now? And how many of them have maybe had this type of experience? And how can I help with that?"

David Fair: And do you believe a significant number go unreported that would, in reality, elevate those statistics to even more frightening levels?

Christine Watson: Absolutely! I think domestic violence and sexual assault continues to be one of the most underreported crimes that we experience. And I think people still sit with the stigma. They are worried about being blamed for the assaults that are happening. They're worried about not being believed. And that, unfortunately, pushes them back into silence.

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and our Domestic Violence Awareness Month edition of Washtenaw United continues today. We're talking with the executive director of SafeHouse Center, Christine Watson. I know that how we respond to domestic violence is very important. Voters in Washtenaw County are in the process of deciding whether to renew a public safety and mental health millage to this point. Has the tax levy been of any benefit to better addressing domestic violence?

Christine Watson: We do not directly benefit from that millage. However, I want to be very clear when I say that, because, obviously, any money that is poured into our community and poured into our community members ultimately does benefit us. We work in collaboration with a lot of community partners who do receive funding from that millage. And so, by proxy, yes, it does impact us, and it does help serve the clients that we serve or the population that we serve in this community. So, I would absolutely encourage people to do their research, see what they're comfortable with, and vote accordingly.

David Fair: We know that being a survivor of domestic violence comes with some mental health issues that stem from the trauma. Are the root mental health issues of the abuser being adequately addressed?

Christine Watson: Not always. I think, as that mental health millage really speaks to, there's a lot of gaps in our community right now when we're talking about mental health. I think there's a lot of needs that are not being met, and I think that's under-resourced. So, I think when you try to make a correlation, I want to be clear, too. Domestic violence is not rooted in mental health illnesses, but they can play a part in the power and control tactics that take place. So, I think as we try to address all of the components, it's definitely one that needs to be looked at.

David Fair: Seems to me we're also lacking in accountability. Too many survivors are traumatized again because they choose to try and hold their abuser accountable. So, is there any progress being made to better address that part of the issue?

Christine Watson: Yes, there is some progress. I think we see different laws coming out and trying to address that. I think we also see, again, community conversations happening, trainings being performed to elevate the understanding of judicial partners, judges, probation agents, prosecutors, public defender's office, anybody who touches a survivor during the judicial process. And so, yeah. I think that's where the training and education can prove really, really impactful--making sure that people have a good understanding of the dynamics that are present in these relationships and therefore how they may present, but also how we can help address them.

David Fair: Once again, Washtenaw United and our conversation with Christine Watson continues on 89 one WEMU. She serves as executive director of SafeHouse Center. And our conversation comes as we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It's really interesting. As we've kind of touched upon, domestic violence is one of those issues that people simply don't believe will happen in their family until it actually happens. In reporting on the issue of drunken driving, I covered what's called a victim impact session. It's one thing to discuss the issue between you and I or just as a part of a dinner conversation, but to hear the firsthand stories from survivors and family members of those who did not survive, that carries an entirely different weight. Would more of that on the domestic violence issue be of benefit?

Christine Watson: I think that's a great question, and I think it could be very individualized. I think, for some people, hearing the stories and how other people have been impacted can bring them solace. It can bring them comfort. It can bring validation. I think, for other people, obviously, it can also be triggering. So, I think it really depends on what forum we're having the conversations and how people are presented with with the stories. Going back to our conversation about the judicial system, victim impact statements are part of sentencing. I have seen many survivors stand in front of a judge and stand in front of their abuser and make it clear how they were impacted by the violence that they experienced. And, for them, that has been very much a part of their healing journey. And I've seen other survivors who have declined to participate for their own reasons. I think there has to be room for both.

David Fair: Through the course of your work, you are both subject to stories of devastating trauma. And, at the same time, you are also subject to stories of amazing hope and inspiration. Do you have a story that sticks out to you that kind of expresses how to get through something that is as traumatic as domestic violence?

Christine Watson: Gosh! I've been in this movement for a very long time. I've worked with hundreds, if not thousands, of survivors. And I carry with me every single day their resilience, like you said, their strength and their hope for the future. I don't know if I can recite one specific story. But other than to say, there are a lot of success stories out there, and I'm not even sure we should be using words such as success. But there are a lot of stories out there of people who have made it through who have been able to rebuild their lives and who have been able to do something good with the experience that they have had to the benefit not just of themselves, but also the community around them. People should never discount the resilience of somebody who has been impacted by trauma, because I think, every single day, they walk amongst us, and they make us better.

David Fair: Some may think that SafeHouse Center is just a shelter for survivors. It is certainly that. But that's not all it is. It is a full service resource center for those in need. Resources--are there enough to take care of all those who seek out and need support? How are you accommodating that at SafeHouse Center?

Christine Watson: I think we're walking a very fine line right now. We're not the only community service provider who is really taking a good look at how we are structured and how we are set up to serve our community. There is always a need for more. There's always a need for additional resources. We do the best that we can with what we have, but that's why having events, such as the Purple Run, it serves two purposes. It helps raise the awareness. It helps uplift survivors. It's also a fundraiser for us, and we're very grateful for that because we do need the continued support of this great community. People keep coming to us, and we want to make sure that we can remain available and accessible 24/7 for them.

David Fair: When next October rolls around a year from now, and you and I have another domestic violence awareness conversation, what progress do you believe we'll be able to discuss at that time?

Christine Watson: I would like to think that we can continue to discuss how we are uplifting these voices and these stories, that we can break down the barriers, we can break down the silences and the silos that survivors sometimes find themselves in, that we can continue to break down the stigma. Survivors are not alone. Like we said, we talked about the statistics. They walk amongst us every single day. We come into contact with them every single day, and we might just not realize it. So, what can we do to continue to show them that, as a community, we care, that they matter and that they belong and they have a right to feel safe in their own homes and in their community at large as well.

David Fair: I'd like to thank you for coming in and sharing your time and your insights today, Christine. Always a good conversation.

Christine Watson: Thank you so much for having me, David! And, again, thank you to everybody in this great community for continuing to support us as we try our best to support survivors! Thank you!

David Fair: That is Christine Watson, executive director of SafeHouse Center in Washtenaw County, serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault as we mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information on our conversation and on available resources, visit our website at wemu.org. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it each Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

