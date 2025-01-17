Lions mania ramps up as Detroit begins playoff drive toward championship

It’s been nearly 70 years since the Detroit Lions were champions of the NFL, and in 1957, the final big game of the year wasn’t even known as the Super Bowl. However, that hasn’t stopped die-hard fans from rooting, hoping and praying that this year will be different and Detroit will win it all.

One such fan is Patti from Ann Arbor, a school teacher and lifelong Lions fan who, thanks to her dad, has been rooting for the team since before she could walk or even knew what she was watching on TV.

"Dad was a '70s dad, okay? And expectations were different. It wasn't like the '50s, but it's not like now. And I feel like a lot of them were like, 'I want to be with my kid. What do I do?' So, he plunked me down in my diaper and a Lions helmet in September or whatever of 1972. And I was kind of been there metaphorically ever since."



And as she got older, following the team became a way to grow closer and bond with her dad.

"I think a lot of us, we have that connection with our dads. And when I think of the Lions, I think of us messaging each other, saying, 'I'm never watching these bums again!' And the next week, we're watching the football game. And so, it's something, I think, that really does bring you together."

She was quick to point out that being a die-hard Lions fan is not for the faint of heart, but the journey to success has been worth it.

"You watch this team. And at one point I'm like, 'I expected them to lose.' It was just how are they going to lose? Then, that 0-16 season in 2008. Oh my God! People were literally even wearing bags over their heads. My entire life, they've been this laughing stock. I always root for the underdog in any situation. And so, I feel like people made fun of them, like, but they've always just been kicked around. They're like the laughing stock in people. And now, they're showing, 'You know what? We're doing this! We have an amazing owner, coaching staff, players!' And they're making it happen. And I mean, five years ago, if I thought we'd be sitting here, never in a million years would I thought that!"



Last season, Detroit was up by 17 points and two quarters away from a trip to the Super Bowl when their season came to a crashing halt against San Francisco.

"My husband and I got tickets at Ford Field. We were watching the Jumbotron. Roary the mascot is dancing. And at halftime, I mean, I was ready to cry. And it's because of my dad, we talk about the lions all the time, and I want them to win for him. And so, I messaged him and I'm like, 'Oh my God, Daddy, they're going to go!' And then it all fell apart. I didn't go to work the next day. I seriously called in. I hope no one's listening from my school. But I was like, 'I can't get up today.'"



But Patti didn’t lose hope, and the Lions followed up that loss by winning 15 games this season. Now they are two wins away from a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. And while the Lions becoming champions would mean the world to Patti, she kept coming back to a similar theme — she wants this win for family.

"I just want them to win the Super Bowl for my dad while he's with us, and he can enjoy it with me!"

And before I left, I had Patti play a quick round of Detroit Lions instant reaction, and at this point, even her dog Pugsley had an opinion.

John Stockwell: "Calvin Johnson."



Patti Smith: "Awesome! And I wish he was still here."



John Stockwell: "Bobby Ross."



Patti Smith: "In my mind, I just picture him shuffling around the outside of the field with his baseball hat."



John Stockwell: "The Silverdome."



Patti Smith: "I graduated from high school there. I know, right? So. I have fond memories. Not sad to see it go. Glad they're in Detroit."



John Stockwell: "0-16."



Patti Smith: "I don't even have words, John! It was so awful!"



John Stockwell: "Matthew Stafford."



Patti Smith: "Bless his heart! He ended up in another place. And bless his heart! Good for him!"



John Stockwell: "Joey Harrington."



Patti Smith: "You know, I like Joey Harrington. I felt really bad things didn't work out. But he seemed like a nice guy. I liked him. He was very personable. And, unfortunately, it just didn't quite work out here."



John Stockwell: "Barry Sanders."



Patti Smith: "So, he joined the team when I was in high school. And I remember all my friends--my male friends--were like, 'Barry Sanders!' I'm like, 'What are you talking about? Barry Sanders?' And they would write their name as Barry Sanders on papers. And then I realized I had some reading to do, pre-Internet, obviously. And so, that was my introduction to Barry Sanders."



John Stockwell: "Dan Campbell."



Patti Smith: "I want him to be my life coach! Can he just call me every morning at 6:30 and be like, 'Patti Smith, you're going to go out there and you're a winner because that's what winners do. Come on in here! Everybody in here! All right, I got a game ball! Break it down! Break it down!' That's what I want."

