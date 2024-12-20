Built for Zero Challenge

The start of 2025 is being “Built for Zero.” A 100-day local challenge to end homelessness among veterans will conclude at the end of January. The goal is to transform systems to reach a functional end to veteran homelessness. We look at how that transformation is being put together and implemented in the effort to get the homeless veterans’ numbers down to zero. WEMU’s David Fair checked in with Washtenaw Housing Alliance executive director Amanda Carlisle to find out how much progress is being made.

Listen • 11:21