© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Built for Zero Challenge

  • Washtenaw Housing Alliance executive director Amanda Carlisle.
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: 100-Day challenge to end veterans' homelessness in Washtenaw County proving successful
    David Fair
    The start of 2025 is being “Built for Zero.” A 100-day local challenge to end homelessness among veterans will conclude at the end of January. The goal is to transform systems to reach a functional end to veteran homelessness. We look at how that transformation is being put together and implemented in the effort to get the homeless veterans’ numbers down to zero. WEMU’s David Fair checked in with Washtenaw Housing Alliance executive director Amanda Carlisle to find out how much progress is being made.