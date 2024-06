Whether you know it or not, many believe Ypsilanti is a hotbed for hauntings and supernatural experiences. Exploring the stories and haunted places is the focus of a new book called, "Ypsilanti Ghosts and Legends. Kay Gray is one of the co-authors and co-hosts the podcast "Haunted Mitten." She shares her journey to the beyond and back in a conversation with Rylee Barnsdale.

Listen • 10:49