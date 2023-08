This weekend, the city of Ypsilanti will celebrate its 200th birthday. The city was founded in 1823 when Benjamin Woodruff and others traveled west to Michigan and created a settlement on the Huron River. In commemoration of this bicentennial weekend, WEMU's Josh Hakala discussed a small part of Ypsilanti's rich history with Eastern Michigan University history professor Dr. John McCurdy, who co-authored the book, "Ypsilanti Histories: A Look Back at the Last Fifty Years."

Listen • 7:43