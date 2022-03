Low income households in Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan face an greater energy burden. That means paying for gas and electricity eats up a significant amount of the monthly budget. A coalition of groups, including the Ann Arbor-based Ecology Center, has been working with the Michigan Public Service Commission and the utilities in the state to create programs of greater assistance. David Fair brings you the latest in his conversation with the Ecology Center's Alexis Blizman.

Listen • 11:03