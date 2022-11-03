When Ypsilanti mayoral candidate Nicole Brown was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in August, many thought that was the end of the race. With Ypsilanti being a heavily Democratic area, the primary winner often runs unopposed in the November general election. That is not the case this year. Community organizer Amber Fellows is running as a non-partisan candidate, and Mark Alan King is seeking the office on the Libertarian ticket. WEMU’s Josh Hakala looks at the race in this extended report.

Listen • 5:15