Mark Alan King

    Election Cycle 2022
    Three candidates seek to become Mayor of Ypsilanti
    Josh Hakala
    When Ypsilanti mayoral candidate Nicole Brown was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in August, many thought that was the end of the race. With Ypsilanti being a heavily Democratic area, the primary winner often runs unopposed in the November general election. That is not the case this year. Community organizer Amber Fellows is running as a non-partisan candidate, and Mark Alan King is seeking the office on the Libertarian ticket. WEMU’s Josh Hakala looks at the race in this extended report.