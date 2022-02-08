-
There is a significant immigrant community in Washtenaw County, and the process of arriving, getting settled, and creating a future can be difficult. That's where Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County (JFS) gets to work. Learn about the entirety of the process, the challenges and successes and how the more than 10,000 who have resettled here are contributing to greater cultural awareness and opportunity for everyone. JFS Resettlement director Shrina Eadeh joined WEMU's David Fair to shine a light on an under-recognized portion of our community.
-
Supporters of legislation that would let undocumented immigrants receive Michigan IDs are renewing their push to get those bills a committee hearing. Colin Jackson has more.
-
Meet the Eastern Michigan University graduate, Ann Arbor resident, and Venezuelan immigrant who has produced a documentary making waves around the world.…
-
Residents and city officials are on alert in Ypsilanti. Today, Ypsilanti's expanded human rights ordinance takes effect. Among other things, it offers…