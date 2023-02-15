-
#OTGYpsi: Specialized programs show Ypsilanti's youth safer alternatives to resorting to gun violenceNew gun violence intervention programs founded in Ypsilanti are beginning to show successes. And the success is being measured by the number of young people who are being convinced that there's an alternative to gun-related revenge. WEMU's Cathy Shafran and Concentrate Media reporter Sarah Rigg introduce us to one of those success stories whose life-changing experiences have him helping others on the local Violence Intervention Team.