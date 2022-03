All too often, those with disabilities feel left out. The notion of community-wide inclusion to forge more meaningful and productive relationships to people of all abilities is behind the soon-to-open "Work and Play Cafe" in Ypsilanti. In the return of "On the Ground Ypsi," David Fair welcomed Concentrate Media's "On the Ground" project manager, Sarah Rigg, and the subject of her article, cafe co-founder Steve Berg.

Listen • 11:15