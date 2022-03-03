Washtenaw County will use federal stimulus money to fund community projects

It’s being paid for with federal stimulus money awarded to the community through the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioner Justin Hodge says some of the money will be used to expand the health department’s mobile services.

“With the funding that we’re committing to it, we’ll be able to provide other health department services to people, such as our sexual health services, immunizations, lead testing, WIC.”

Commissioner Hodge says they’re optimistic funding these programs will have a have a tremendous and transformative impact on the community.

