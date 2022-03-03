© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Washtenaw County will use federal stimulus money to fund community projects

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published March 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
Washtenaw.png
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County Logo

It’s being paid for with federal stimulus money awarded to the community through the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioner Justin Hodge says some of the money will be used to expand the health department’s mobile services.

“With the funding that we’re committing to it, we’ll be able to provide other health department services to people, such as our sexual health services, immunizations, lead testing, WIC.”

Commissioner Hodge says they’re optimistic funding these programs will have a have a tremendous and transformative impact on the community.

Tags

WEMU News Washtenaw CountyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJustin Hodgeamerican rescue planfederal stimulusWashtenaw County Health DepartmentPublic Health
Taylor Pinson
See stories by Taylor Pinson
