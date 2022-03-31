Ann Arbor's 50th Hash Bash coming this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to gather on the University of Michigan’s Diag to show their support for reforming marijuana laws.

Jamie Lowell is the Director of Advocacy and Social Equity for the Botanical Company, and one of Hash Bash’s organizers. He says Michigan has made a lot of progress in recent years, but there’s still plenty of work left to do.

“Even though we have legalization now, why would we do the Hash Bash? It’s because we don’t have true legalization yet. We still have a long way to go, and that’s what we’re here to fight for and show people."

This will be the first Hash Bash held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org