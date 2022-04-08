Confirmed COVID cases on the rise, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department's latest report

The number of new infections rose by 58% this week. That's roughly 630 newly confirmed cases.

Washtenaw County Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says they are continuing to analyze the data as they assess the situation.

“For the moment, we’re still considered at a low-level in terms of revised CDC community levels and we’ll be watching carefully.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says they suspect some of the increase may be due to a new omicron sub-variant of the disease that is likely circulating through the community.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

