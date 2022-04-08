EMU is accepting applications for its upcoming 'Digital Summer Clinic'

The university is helping to place 48 students in paid internships with local companies through its “Digital Summer Clinic.”

The program is a partnership between EMU and local non-profit Ann Arbor SPARK.

Bud Gibson is the director of the EMU Center for Digital Engagement and the Digital Summer Clinic.

“It’s helped people kind of move on from ‘gee, I don’t have much professional experience,’ to ‘now I have something to put on my resume as a talking point as I move on to more career-oriented jobs."

Gibson says EMU students and recent graduates have until April 30 to apply to the program at digitalsummer.clinic.

