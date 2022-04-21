One last COVID vaccination clinic will be held at EMU

The clinic is a joint effort between EMU and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EMU Student Center. Ellen Gold is EMU’s assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students. She says the clinic is open to everyone in the community.

“No appointment is necessary. It’s a walk-in clinic. And we’ll be serving any individual 12 years of age and up.”

Gold says people should bring some kind of ID with them if this is their first appointment, or their vaccination card if this is a second dose or a booster.

