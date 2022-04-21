The 2022 Ann Arbor Earth Day Celebration & Festival is ready to go

Local environmentalists and other members of the community will gather to raise awareness of local environmental issues and promote the site’s versatility as a civic commons and future “Center of the City” park.

Alan Haber is a proponent of the park and helped organize the festival. He says it’s important to have an accessible, public space that can be used by the whole community.

“And for people to meet together and see how we can all help out one another in the troubles of the time and share our talents for good work.”

The festival runs through Sunday.

