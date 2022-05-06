Washtenaw County launches new Juvenile Restitution Program

Michigan law requires delinquents to make restitution to those they’ve wronged, but actually collecting that money is difficult because many are still in school and too young to work. Partnered with The Washtenaw Justice Project, the program gives kids in the criminal system a chance to earn money by following the rules of their probation and otherwise maintaining good behavior. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit says the program is independently funded and won’t cost the taxpayers anything.

“What we’re hoping is that we can get kids incentivized to do the right thing, successfully complete probation, go to school, do what we all want kids to do and of course stay out of trouble,” Savit says.

Savit says it will also make sure victims receive their money quicker and help resolve delinquency cases faster.

