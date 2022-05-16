Washtenaw County Health Department recommending face masks for indoor public spaces

The county now has a ‘high’ level of coronavirus transmission in the community. The Washtenaw County Health Department recommends people start wearing protective face masks at indoor public spaces again.

Public information officer Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says they are monitoring the situation. She warns it could be a while before the infection rate starts to drop again.

“We haven’t yet seen that in our confirmed case reports, but there is some indication with the wastewater monitoring that we might start to see that downtrend and level off hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” Ringler-Cerniglia says.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Michigan and 16 counties, including Washtenaw, are now considered to have a high transmission rate of COVID-19.

