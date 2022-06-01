Ypsilanti District Library ends late fees

Starting June 1st, the library has stopped charging people for overdue materials and forgiven outstanding fines. Moving forward, individuals will still be required to pay for items that they lose or damage. Sam Killian is the district’s Community Relations Coordinator.

“We really want to make this a welcoming place for people, and we hope this is a decision that really does bring people back for whom it might have been a legitimate barrier for people to come use the library,” Killian says.

The district had previously suspended fines on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Killian says they determined fining people was not an effective use of library resources and generally caused more problems than it solved.

