AAATA is offering free rides for Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti library card holders

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority – or TheRide - is teaming up to offer free bus rides every weekend through August for anyone who presents their library card. The idea, according to The Ride’s Communication Director, Samantha Potter, is to promote both bus and library use.

“It gives a lot more people the opportunity to get out and ride the bus, with the added bonus of being free, and then also it helps promote people going to the library.”

Local library officials see The Free Ride Weekends as a way to help incentivize those who maybe haven't tried taking the bus around town or to a library branch. It’s also a way to encourage people to participate in the library's Summer Games - where you get points for finding codes all over town, and on the buses, and then use points to win prizes.

