Ann Arbor residents to provide input on how the city handles major emergencies

The Hazardous Mitigation plan is updated every five-years. The city uses it to identify the biggest threats like natural disasters and public health emergencies. It then develops strategies for addressing those hazards. Ann Arbor’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Sydney Parmenter, says Wednesday's meeting will help bring the public up to speed on where things stand.

“Provide just an update on the risk assessment findings, so really going over – identifying those top hazards that we really need to make sure we’re preparing for.”

Parmenter says the plan also includes greater focus on flooding and other natural disasters that are happening more frequently, due to climate change. It also updates the its plan of action for cyber-attacks. The public input session will be held Wednesday, via Zoom, from 5-6:30 PM. You may register for the meeting through the city's website or through this link:

https://engagestantec.mysocialpinpoint.com/a2_hazard_mitigation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

