Some Ann Arbor functions and services closed in observance of Juneteenth

This is the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday in the United States. And the City of Ann Arbor followed suit by adopting it last year as well.

Today, City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, safety services and utility operations will operate in their full capacity, as well as trash, compost, and recycling pick-up.

The City of Ypsilanti will operate business as usual.

Juneteenth, taken from June 19th, commemorates the day in 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were officially informed that they were free, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

