© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Michigan's Planned Parenthood chapter will still provide abortion services for as long as possible

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
Planned Parenthood Logo
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Planned Parenthood logo

The court’s decision removes federal protections for abortion and means each state will now determine how it wants to handle access to the procedure.

In Michigan, that means a 1931 law banning abortion in most circumstances could go back into effect, if the current legal challenges against it are defeated.

Dr. Sarah Wallett is the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“Here in Michigan, we are still providing care, and I am working with our team of expert doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible.”

Dr. Wallett says they will continue to do all they can to protect access to abortion in Michigan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News abortionreproductive rightsroe v. wadeU.S. Supreme CourtPlanned ParenthoodDr. Sarah Walletthealth
Taylor Pinson
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content