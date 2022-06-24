Michigan's Planned Parenthood chapter will still provide abortion services for as long as possible

The court’s decision removes federal protections for abortion and means each state will now determine how it wants to handle access to the procedure.

In Michigan, that means a 1931 law banning abortion in most circumstances could go back into effect, if the current legal challenges against it are defeated.

Dr. Sarah Wallett is the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“Here in Michigan, we are still providing care, and I am working with our team of expert doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible.”

Dr. Wallett says they will continue to do all they can to protect access to abortion in Michigan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

