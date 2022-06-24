University of Michigan Health System preparing to halt abortion services now that Roe v. Wade is overturned

Officials from the University of Michigan Health System say that could change very suddenly, if the courts uphold the state’s 1931 law banning most abortions.

Dr. Lisa Harris works for U-M and specializes in reproductive health services.

“We’re needing to tell patients that although abortion care is legal today, it may not be when your procedure is scheduled, and that’s a conversation that’s really hard to have with patients.”

Dr. Harris says they are also seeing a significant increase in demand for their services from patients living in other states where abortion is now illegal.

