New data shows higher number of older, married women get abortions in Michigan

The data, compiled by Detroit’s Bridge Magazine, shows there were 30,000 abortions in Michigan in 2020. That puts Michigan fifth highest in the nation compared to the states that have published their data.

Bridge staff reporter Mike Wilkinson says the numbers he’s compiled show a significant growth in older married women who have already had at least one child seeking abortions

"Who’s getting it are women who are older, more than half had already had a child, so maybe an economic picture causing their decision. 12 percent are married, and I think it gives a fuller picture. It’s not just an unwed teenager."

As for the minority breakdown, Wilkinson says over 50% of women seeking abortions in Michigan are African American, even though they make up only 14% of the population.

