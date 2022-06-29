Destination Ann Arbor president and CEO, Mary Kerr, to retire after 27 years

After 27 years, Mary Kerr leaves behind a legacy with Destination Ann Arbor. She is responsible for millions of dollars of economic growth for Washtenaw County through the group’s core tourism mission.

Kerr says she is leaving the organization in good hands with some long-term projects.

"I’m also very proud to have been honored to work with a devoted board of directors and staff to oversee the launch of our new Ann Arbor Sports Commission and a 10-year destination master plan for the county. The creation of a strategic recovery plan to rebuild the local economy in response to this pandemic."

In retirement, Kerr will continue to serve on the numerous boards. Her last day as President will be July 31st.

Current Destination Ann Arbor COO Sarah Miller will take over as interim president until a permanent successor is named.

