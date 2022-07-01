Humane Society offers tips to keep your pets safe and secure during the weekend of fireworks

Officials at the Humane Society of Washtenaw County are expecting a pretty busy Tuesday after all the Fourth of July fireworks this holiday weekend.

The problem, says Humane Society spokesperson Wendy Welch, is that pets are so freighted by the loud noises, many are finding ways to flee to what they think is a safer area. So typically, on the 5th of July, the Humane Society experiences a significant increase in pets showing up at their facility who have run off from home and often with no identification.

“The #1 thing, please, please, please make sure you have a well-fitting collar and tag that has your updated information and or a microchip is very important.”

Welch says other ways to keep your pets calm while fireworks are going off is to find a comforting spot for them, offer them special treats, or play soothing music or white noise.

She says in more severe cases, some pets may need a ThunderShirt-type hugging blanket or anti-anxiety medicine to get through the fireworks season.

