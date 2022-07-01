Planned Parenthood in Michigan looking at mass migration of abortion seekers while it remains legal

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has created uncertainty about abortion access. With abortion currently legal in Michigan, neighboring states could overwhelm health care providers.

A preliminary injunction has put Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban on hold. It is unclear how long until the courts will weigh in.

In the meantime, abortion is legal in Michigan. But if Republican legislators in nearby states like Indiana and Ohio are successful in banning the procedure, it could lead to an influx of patients crossing the border.

Dr. Sarah Wallett is the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

"I don’t think anyone is ready for a rapid change in abortion volume. We have known that we could be a place where people would travel to get an abortion for about six weeks. And since then, we have been rapidly working to try to increase our availability of appointments."

There is currently a campaign underway to collect signatures to put abortion access on the November ballot. The deadline to collect about 425,000 signatures is July 11th.

