Many parades returning to Washtenaw County this Independence Day

The oldest Fourth of July parade in the state of Michigan is back on today in Ypsilanti after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. It’s just one of the Independence Day celebrations in the area.

The 93rd annual Fourth of July Parade in Ypsilanti will kick off on Cross Street near Oakwood and run through Depot Town. The festivities begin at 11 a.m.

Erica Hampton, one of the parade’s directors, says she wants the parade to be a reflection of the city she’s grown up in.

"The beautiful thing about the parade is it’s really a highlight of what the city of Ypsilanti has to offer. We try to be very inclusive in all different people that represent this community, so I feel like we do a really good job of highlighting that, and so, you kind of have a snapshot of who we are as a community."

The Ann Arbor Jaycees Parade is also back, beginning at 10 a.m. downtown. And Whitmore Lake is holding their Kiwanis 4th of July Parade, also starting at 10 a.m.

