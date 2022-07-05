Construction of new roundabout in Ann Arbor now underway

The closure is expected to last for around eight weeks while the Washtenaw County Road Commission builds a new, single-lane roundabout there.

Commission spokesperson Emily Kizer says, after analyzing the intersection, they decided the best way to reduce congestion and improve safety there was to replace the current four-way stop with a roundabout.

“It’s a great way to safely keep traffic moving while also keeping speeds low as it goes through an intersection.”

Kizer says if they had replaced it with a traffic light instead, they would still have safety issues with people speeding through the intersection.

