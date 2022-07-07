Washtenaw County drivers seeing some relief at the gas pump

Gas prices have begun dropping statewide – and here in Washtenaw County – for the third week in a row.

After weeks of prices over $5 a gallon, AAA is reporting a state average of $4.94 for a gallon for unleaded regular. It’s a similar average in Washtenaw County.

U-M Economic Forecaster Daniil Manaenkov says what you are seeing is the market starting to right itself as oil prices drop from $120 a barrel to $100.

“I honestly expect them to drop more based on the recent data on oil prices.”

Manaenkov says while the barrel of oil dropped 20%, prices at the pump have not declined at the same amount. So, doing the math, he says gas prices would have to drop to $4 a gallon to match 20% drop in oil.

