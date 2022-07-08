Ypsilanti City Council fills 3rd Ward vacancy

Evan Sweet was chosen to fill the open seat on the Ypsilanti City Council last night.

The three candidate interviews took a little more than an hour and, in the end, it was Evan Sweet that was selected by a unanimous vote.

He will replace Anthony Morgan, who resigned in June after he moved outside of the ward. The city charter requires all council members to live in the ward that they represent.

After the vote, Sweet says he’s been working up to this for a while.

"I’ve been thinking about it for several years and being involved in local government politics having lived in the city for several years, I think now just felt like a good time for me."

Sweet’s experience in local government and his familiarity with the council was a difference maker. He is currently the chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation commission.

Sweet will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting on July 12th and will serve through November.

