Gallup Park is home to the first of two 'Black Lives Matter' murals in Ann Arbor

If you walk from the parking lot to the playground by the Huron River, you’ll be met with nearly 14-foot tall block yellow letters. They spell out “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on the sidewalk.

The mural was organized by Survivors Speak, a social justice organization that was behind the two BLM street murals in Ypsilanti last year. Brush Rite Painting provided the supplies.

Lead muralist Barney Judge mapped out the letters. Members of the community filled in the rest.

Social worker Edward Sanders came out to support the event, but explains why he didn’t pick up a brush.

"Because I am a Black person. I know that my life matters. But white folks need to take and know that. And I don’t say that with disrespect. But white peoples need to know that. They’re the ones that need to be here today, painting the murals and saying that my life matters."

A second Ann Arbor mural is planned for July 16th at Wheeler Park.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

