WEMU News

Gallup Park is home to the first of two 'Black Lives Matter' murals in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published July 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT
1 of 10  — DSC_0797.JPG
The new 'Black Lives Mural' at Gallup Park in progress on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
2 of 10  — DSC_0682.JPG
Volunteers at the 'Black Lives Matter' mural site at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
3 of 10  — DSC_0684.JPG
Volunteers paint a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022
Josh Hakala
4 of 10  — DSC_0730.JPG
Volunteers paint a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
5 of 10  — DSC_0732.JPG
A volunteer paints a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
6 of 10  — DSC_0744.JPG
A volunteer paints a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
7 of 10  — DSC_0776.JPG
A volunteer paints a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
8 of 10  — DSC_0787.JPG
Volunteers at the 'Black Lives Matter' mural site at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
9 of 10  — DSC_0805.JPG
A volunteer paints a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala
10 of 10  — DSC_0813.JPG
A volunteer paints a 'Black Lives Matter' mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on July 9, 2022.
Josh Hakala

If you walk from the parking lot to the playground by the Huron River, you’ll be met with nearly 14-foot tall block yellow letters. They spell out “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on the sidewalk.

The mural was organized by Survivors Speak, a social justice organization that was behind the two BLM street murals in Ypsilanti last year. Brush Rite Painting provided the supplies.

Lead muralist Barney Judge mapped out the letters. Members of the community filled in the rest.

Social worker Edward Sanders came out to support the event, but explains why he didn’t pick up a brush.

"Because I am a Black person. I know that my life matters. But white folks need to take and know that. And I don’t say that with disrespect. But white peoples need to know that. They’re the ones that need to be here today, painting the murals and saying that my life matters."

A second Ann Arbor mural is planned for July 16th at Wheeler Park.

