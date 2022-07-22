The Ann Arbor Art Fair features the American debut of a project by the incarcerated

The Ann Arbor Art Fair continues today and will run through Saturday night. If you’re going, you might want to look for a new, featured exhibit. You’ll find art works of incarcerated people and get their eye-opening perspectives on confinement and isolation.

The various works at the “We Bear” showcase were made during the COVID lockdown in prisons across Michigan and the United Kingdom. The artists were asked to craft a personal response to pieces of art depicting bears in captivity.

For Director of the Prison Creative Arts Project Nora Krinitsky, the pieces offer a unique portrait of overcoming exploitation and finding strength. She says that the exhibit’s inclusion at this year’s fair will give a few of the artists a chance to see their work being featured.

“Some of the artists who are in the show have come home since they created their art, so it’s really exciting to be able to see - for them to be able to actually see their art as a part of the show.”

The exhibit is making its American debut after being exhibited in the UK. You’ll find it at Main Street and Liberty.

