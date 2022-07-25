Ann Arbor City Council considers changing regulations on cannabis dispensaries

The Ann Arbor City Council is looking at the possibility of loosening its regulations for cannabis dispensaries.

The City Council is considering two changes to Ann Arbor’s marijuana regulations. One will allow for curbside pick-up at dispensaries, which has been temporarily permitted since the start of the pandemic.

The other will make it possible for one business to have multiple cannabis licenses. With this, they could grow plants, sell products, and have a lounge for consumption all at one location.

Ward 1 City Councilwoman Lisa Disch says that these changes will help local underrepresented entrepreneurs enter the industry.

“The entry costs to breaking into the marijuana field are high, and if you make it possible for several different license holders to come together under one roof, you will lower those entry costs.”

Disch doesn’t expect opposition to curbside pick-up but says some neighbors might be worried about more marijuana consumption lounges in the area.

The reforms will not be voted on until August.

