Washtenaw County's prosecuting attorney reacts to latest abortion controversy and confusion

Washtenaw County’s prosecutor is predicting that a final decision on how to handle Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban will have to be decided by the state Supreme Court.

Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit is confident that women will be granted full reproductive rights when a ballot initiative makes its way to voters in November. But he says a final decision on Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban may need to be decided before then.

His opinion grew as he watched conflicting decisions issued from various lower Michigan courts on Monday.

"My prediction is that these issues are ultimately going to be before the Michigan supreme court which hopefully will provide some certainty and order to our health care system in Michigan."<br/><br/>

Savit says he was supportive of the governor’s request for the state Supreme Court to take up this issue months ago. And he remains supportive.

